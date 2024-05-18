BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Pentair by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

