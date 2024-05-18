BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.37% of Daqo New Energy worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,480,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after purchasing an additional 320,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

