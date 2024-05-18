BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Medpace by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $393.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.68 and a 200 day moving average of $339.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,224 shares of company stock worth $65,030,941. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

