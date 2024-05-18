BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBIN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 622,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after buying an additional 409,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 350,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.