BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $53,142,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,684,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 467,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

ALLE opened at $124.43 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

