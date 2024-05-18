BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Lennox International worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LII. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $489.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.27 and a 200-day moving average of $447.47. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.51 and a 52-week high of $506.41.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.62.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

