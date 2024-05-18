BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Graco worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Tobam boosted its position in Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $83.02 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

