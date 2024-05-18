BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 2,854.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,271 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.53% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,470.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 285,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,015,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,978 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,788.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $40.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

