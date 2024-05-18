BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.23% of Cactus worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cactus by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109 over the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WHD opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

