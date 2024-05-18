BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Trex worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $87.62 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

