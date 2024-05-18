BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 588,397 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1,114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of Antero Midstream worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

