BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 89,375 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,375 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of CEMEX worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3,387.4% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CX. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

