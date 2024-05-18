BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 91,151 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of GAP worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.34. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

In other news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

