BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in IDEX were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $222.25 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.47 and a 200 day moving average of $219.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

