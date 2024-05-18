BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 1.96% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 84,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 336.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter.

PPH stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $535.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $91.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

