BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,845,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

