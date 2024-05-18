BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.