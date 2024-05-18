Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 140,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $283,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $882.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

