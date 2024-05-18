Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Harley-Davidson worth $48,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 43.9% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 917.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 603,286 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,690 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

