Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Rithm Capital worth $51,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,489 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,089,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 456,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 480,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

RITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

