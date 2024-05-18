Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $51.84 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Wintrust Financial worth $51,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 61.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after buying an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

WTFC opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

