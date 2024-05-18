Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Chesapeake Energy worth $49,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CHK opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

