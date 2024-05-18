Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 56,225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,225 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 65,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 100,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.5% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

