DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

