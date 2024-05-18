DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBND. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 404,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 362,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 176,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DBND stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.