Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $176.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

