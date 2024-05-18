Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

