FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $448.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

