First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

