Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

