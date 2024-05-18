Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd Invests $29.96 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,961,000. NVIDIA comprises 16.0% of Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $924.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $882.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

