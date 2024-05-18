Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hawkins worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hawkins by 284.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

