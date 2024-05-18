Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Illumina by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Illumina by 1,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,738 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

