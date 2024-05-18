IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

