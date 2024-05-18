Jump Financial LLC Acquires 324,798 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 2,829.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,798 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Grab Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

