Jump Financial LLC Acquires 6,554 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 351.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after buying an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $110.00 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

