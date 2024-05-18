Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,066 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Haemonetics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.0 %

HAE opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

