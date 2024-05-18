Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 69.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American States Water by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

