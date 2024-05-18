Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,820 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Semrush worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Semrush by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.96.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,148,228.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,833 shares of company stock worth $6,128,273 over the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

