Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 150.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Bally’s worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bally's alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $13.12 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALY

About Bally’s

(Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.