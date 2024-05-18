Jump Financial LLC Buys 22,745 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 239.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,745 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $13,324,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5,612.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 168.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

DFH opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Insider Activity

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $35,574.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,934 shares of company stock worth $8,932,274. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.