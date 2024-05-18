Jump Financial LLC Buys 5,065 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 123.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DXCM opened at $131.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

