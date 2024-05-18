Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golar LNG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

GLNG opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $27.06.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.85 million. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -232.56%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

