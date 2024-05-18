Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 55,720 Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

