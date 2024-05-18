Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.