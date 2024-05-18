Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 548.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EC opened at $12.14 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 89.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EC

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.