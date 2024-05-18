Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.