Jump Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOLF opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

