Jump Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,827 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 243.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 677,259 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $7,908,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.01. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at $218,892,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,975.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,455 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,094 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

