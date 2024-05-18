Jump Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 711.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,153 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth $195,000.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $571,712.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 147,143 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,174 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

